Inquest opens into sudden death of Yorkshire fraudster Anthony Davey - known as 'Bradford Tony'

The opening of the inquest into the death of Anthony Kenneth Davey at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on November 10 heard that he was found in his home on Chapel Street in Filey on October 19 and the cause of death was hanging. He was formally identified by a friend. The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to be held at a later date.

Last November, the Regional Economic Crime Unit and Crimestoppers issued an appeal for anyone with knowledge of assets Davey was holding to come forward following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing which found he still owed over £1million obtained through money laundering and mortgage fraud offences.

A court order was made ordering him to repay a total of £1,123,648.97 earned through criminal activity.

Anthony Davey in his 2009 police mugshot

In 2009, Davey, then working as a car dealer, was jailed for three years at Bradford Crown Court for using mortgage frauds to finance the purchase of mansions and expensive vehicles. He ‘lived beyond his means’ by setting up numerous bank accounts with transactions that were not accountable.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of money laundering, one of obtaining a £216,000 money transfer by deception, fraud and obtaining vehicle insurance by deception.