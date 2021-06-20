Inquest will be held after Yorkshire dad dies in Grand Canyon skydiving accident

Christopher Swales died after a skydiving accident near the Grand Canyon in 2019

Christopher Swales, 55, was found with serious injuries after he went into free fall during a tandem skydive near the Grand Canyon in Arizona in September 2019.

Paramedics, who were called shortly before 10am, performed CPR on Mr Swales but he was pronounced dead later that day by doctors from the nearby Flagstaff Medical Center.

His skydiving partner, who worked for a company Paragon Skydive, suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said: “The skydive reportedly had been going as planned until they encountered difficulties when approaching the landing area.

“These difficulties caused the pair to free fall for an unknown distance and hit the ground in what was described as a hard landing.”

Police launched an investigation but said there was “no indications that the incident is criminal in nature”.

Mr Swales, who owned a joinery firm in Harrogate, had been travelling the USA with his wife Deborah before his death.

Mr Swales’ family described him as a “hard worker, a strong man and the best dad and friend anybody could ask for”, in a statement released after his death.