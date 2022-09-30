Inspectors concerned about North Yorkshire Police’s use of force and removal of clothing in custody

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has raised a number of concerns, following an inspection of custody facilities in York, Harrogate and Scarborough.

But they also said the force has "made good progress" in some areas since the last inspection in 2015 and "started making some improvements immediately".

In a report, inspectors stated North Yorkshire Police “can’t show that when force is used in custody it is necessary, justified and proportionate”.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has raised a number of concerns, following an inspection of custody facilities in York, Harrogate and Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Our review of incidents on CCTV found that they weren’t always managed well, and techniques weren’t always used correctly. This is a cause of concern.”

Custody staff were unable to explain decisions to remove some detainees’ clothes due to poor record keeping, and anti-rip clothing, designed to prevent high-risk individuals from making ligatures, was used “without justification or rationale” and occasionally removed by force.

Staff at the three custody suites were “overstretched” during busy periods and welfare checks on vulnerable detainees were delayed.

They did not always receive enough support when dealing with mental health incidents and some detainees were left waiting “a long time” for an assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “The management of risk isn’t good enough, and the force isn’t always assuring detainee safety.”

The safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults is “getting better” and they are “generally cared for well in custody”, but some do not have “prompt” access to an appropriate adult to help them understand their rights.

But inspectors said staff were often respectful and reassuring and the standard of care they offer is “very good”, as they regularly provide food, drinks and showers.

Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: “Our absolute priority is the safety and welfare of detainees, avoiding any adverse level of risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is acknowledged that some processes, such as the recording of information, are not of the highest possible standard and this is something we have already started to look at.

“We are pleased the HMICFRS has recognised we have good measures in place to oversee the safe and respectful provision of custody.