Cllr Theresa Norton (left) glues to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice. (Photo: Insulate Britain)

The borough Labour councillor, who represents the Eastfield ward, was arrested four times in eight days last September after joining demonstrations on the motorway.

Cllr Norton, 63, of Esplanade Gardens, and four other activists were all charged with contempt of court and were jailed for between 24 and 42 days.

National Highways and Transport for London were granted a number of High Court injunctions last year after the group's blockades caused serious disruption.

On Tuesday, Cllr Norton and the three other protesters walked out of the Royal Courts of Justice and glued themselves to the steps of the building. They were subsequently removed by police and arrested.

In a statement, Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association said: "It is disappointing that the judge’s sentence did not meet the 12-week threshold to disqualify her as a councillor. We're not holding our breath, but we hope she does the honourable thing and resigns. The residents of Eastfield do not deserve to be represented by a convict."

Cllr Derek Bastiman, Scarborough Council's Conservative Group Leader, said: "It is clear that she must resign from Scarborough Borough Council, maybe now Cllr Siddons and the local Labour Party will show some action for once and expel her from the party.

"It’s one thing to be involved in eco-hooligan groups, but it's another thing to be bringing the borough into disrepute.

Cllr Theresa Norton (left) with three of the four other jailed protestors. (Photo: Insulate Britain)

"We have been a laughingstock because of her behaviour and no action was taken against her by Scarborough Council or the Labour Party. The residents of Eastfield deserve better than this."

Insulate Britain organised a series of climate change protests, which called for the Government to fund a nationwide home insulation programme, around London last autumn.

The protests caused major disruption for drivers and led to angry confrontations between activists and motorists.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, Cllr Norton said: "We have a treasonous government who are deliberately not protecting us. They put our lives at risk and are throwing away the future of the next generation, for profit.

"I have contempt for the court process and feel I must make a strong statement against what is happening. The government would rather pursue us through the civil courts than insulate our homes; during a fuel crisis, this is completely unacceptable."

At the time of writing Scarborough's Labour Party has not withdrawn the whip, which would effectively expel Cllr Norton from the party; but she would retain her ward seat.

Cllr Norton was charged with wilfully obstructing a highway with an non-motor vehicle in May last year after sitting in the road and blocking traffic on St Nicholas Street in Scarborough town centre.

The councillor was elected to Scarborough Borough Council in 2019 and sits on the Planning and Standards committees.