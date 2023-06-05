All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Insurance fraudster caught out by Facebook drinking picture

A motorist from Barnsley ended up paying more than £51,000 after an insurance company investigating his claim after a collision found that he lied when denying that he knew a close associate of his ‘independent’ witness.
Leigh Jones
By Leigh Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

He was caught out when a facial recognition expert was asked to examine a photo on Facebook.

Ashley Copley, 26, from Barnsley was involved in a road collision on the M1 in January 2020 that was described by the driver who drove into him as “very minor”. However, Copley alleged that he was unable to work due to injuries that he’d sustained and filed a claim of £15,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Insurers of the other motorist became suspicious and subsequently discovered a photo of Mr Copley drinking with a close associate of his witness. He had denied meeting either before the collision.

Most Popular
The carriageway has been closed southbound. Picture: Simon HulmeThe carriageway has been closed southbound. Picture: Simon Hulme
The carriageway has been closed southbound. Picture: Simon Hulme

Shortly before coming to court, Mr Copley dropped his claim. However, lawyers on behalf of insurers AXA applied to the court for a finding that Mr Copley’s claim had been fundamentally dishonest.

The court hearing was held in December 2022 at Barnsley County Court, where Dr Shelina Jilani - who is an expert in forensic facial recognition - was brought in as an expert witness. She was able to identify 13 points of similarity between Copley’s face and the man in the Facebook photograph.

Deputy District Judge Ben Rose at Barnsley County Court ruled that Mr Copley’s claim was fundamentally dishonest and ordered him to pay the defendant’s costs which were assessed at £51,299.72

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Rose concluded: “I am satisfied that the claimant has been fundamentally dishonest in all aspects of his claim, except that the vehicles actually collided, every other aspect has been massaged, obfuscated and done so knowingly, in attempt to gain compensation for an accident that was his own fault.”

Chris Walsh, AXA Commercial Claims Director said: “We are pleased to have been able to leverage technology, along with the expertise of specialists, to secure this successful outcome for our customer. AXA continues to fight against insurance fraud in collaboration with our legal partners, ensuring there are consequences for fraudsters.”