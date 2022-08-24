Intended victim of gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel arrested in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 35, was detained in hospital for breaching the terms of his release from prison.

A force spokesman said he will then be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence, adding that he would be questioned in connection with the murder.

Police did not specify what he was in prison for and how long his sentence was.

A woman lays flowers near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “I can tell you the male I discussed at the press conference yesterday, who had been shot at and chased into the home address of Cheryl and Olivia, has now been arrested.

“That’s not in relation to the murder of Olivia per se.

"The reason for that arrest is for breach of his existing licence conditions.

"The nature of that breach is for poor behaviour. He remains in hospital and, last update, he was in a stable condition.”

The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia.

Olivia died on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into her terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her.