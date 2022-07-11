Intoxicated Yorkshire businessman poured drink over himself and abused air stewards at 33,000 feet

At around 9pm on April 30, Andrew Askew, of Brackenhurst Place, Moortown, boarded a Jet2 flight from Faro, Portugal, to West Yorkshire.

Prosecuting, Erin Kitson-Parker told the court that during the flight, Askew consumed six small bottles of vodka. One hour before the flight landed, he asked cabin crew for more alcohol, to which they said they had none left to sell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Askew then poured a drink all over himself and said he "didn't have any either".

Askew was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The court heard Askew, 46, also made inappropriate remarks and gestures to female passengers, including flirting and comments about "lip fillers".

One of the flight attendants then asked for him to hand over a bottle of vodka he bought at duty free, to which Askew refused and used abusive language.

Five passengers around Askew requested to move seats, but they were unable due to the plane being full.

Askew was then handed a warning letter from the pilot, but he threw it on the floor and told staff he would "take them out".

He was arrested when the plane landed at Leeds Bradford Airport and was questioned by police the following day. Askew told officers he was not drunk, but was embarrassed by his behaviour.

Askew had pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court to recklessly acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding told the court: "I concede nothing can excuse his behaviour. He was the author of his own misfortune.

"When taking painkilling medication, he took alcohol. His behaviour was unacceptable.

"He is mortified at the fact his family know he has offended in this way."

Mr Harding added the behaviour was uncharacteristic, as Askew ran a successful recycling business and had to travel by air regularly to Europe and the US, and had "never behaved in a manner approaching this".

The court also heard Askew had also sent apologies to the staff he was abusive to, and had offered to plant trees by way of amends.

Sentencing Askew, Recorder Marco Giuliani said: "You allowed yourself to become intoxicated. You were taking something you should not have been mixing with alcohol.

"They are not glorified waiters. They are there to ensure the safety of the passengers.

"Five people asked to move seats, but they could not get away from you. There was nowhere for them to go.

"You put not only yourself but also other passengers at risk."