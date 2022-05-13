Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Rotherham's Minster Gardens on May 9 after the incident was reported to them by a member of the public.

They had been filmed by a shocked resident from a nearby flat. The video shows the pair engaging in a lewd act on the grass.

The resident said passers-by had been 'disgusted' with what they saw, with one woman who was pushing a pram 'visibly outraged'.

Minster Gardens in Rotherham

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report just before 4.10pm on Monday (May 9) that two people were engaging in a sexual act on a grassed area on Corporation Street, Rotherham.

"Officers responded and located two individuals, no offences were identified at the time. The local neighbourhood team is continuing with enquiries."