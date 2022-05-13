Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Rotherham's Minster Gardens on May 9 after the incident was reported to them by a member of the public.
They had been filmed by a shocked resident from a nearby flat. The video shows the pair engaging in a lewd act on the grass.
The resident said passers-by had been 'disgusted' with what they saw, with one woman who was pushing a pram 'visibly outraged'.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report just before 4.10pm on Monday (May 9) that two people were engaging in a sexual act on a grassed area on Corporation Street, Rotherham.
"Officers responded and located two individuals, no offences were identified at the time. The local neighbourhood team is continuing with enquiries."
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council refused to comment due to the ongoing police investigation.