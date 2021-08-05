The method of transporting the surfboard was described as "extremely dangerous" by police

A photo, taken on the A64 in North Yorkshire on Monday (August 2) shows the enormous red board jutting into the air as it balanced on the back seat of the white soft top.

Its precarious positioning left police concerned that the piece of sporting equipment could fall onto the carriageway or collide with another vehicle on the road.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said that while officers “appreciate the ingenuity of the driver in managing to wedge his surfboard into such a small car,” the situation was dangerous.

“It was completely insecure and extremely dangerous to himself and other road users,” they said.

"Please think carefully before transporting large items, each year we attend numerous collisions involving items that have fallen off vehicles on our roads, some of which caused serious damage and injuries to innocent road users."