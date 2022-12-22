Jack Kirmond: Man accused of murdering Yorkshire army veteran and rugby player dies in prison before trial

A man accused of murdering army veteran Jack Kirmond outside the sports club owned by his family has died in prison, police have confirmed.

Jack, 33, suffered a serious head injury in an assault outside Sharlston Rovers ARLFC in Wakefield, which is owned by his former Super League player brother Danny, in August.

Lee David Robinson, from Castleford, was charged with his murder and due to stand trial after pleading not guilty.

The 39-year-old died in non-suspicious circumstances while on remand at HMP Leeds earlier this month.

Jack Kirmond

Jack was a former Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers player who had also served in the British Army.

His brother Danny, 37, played for Wakefield Trinity and is now with York City Knights.

Jack's heartbroken parents described him as an “amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend”.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.15pm on December 11, police were informed of the sudden death of Lee David Robinson, a remand prisoner at HMP Leeds.

“The cause of death was established as not being suspicious and a file has been prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.

“As a result of the death of Mr Robinson, legal proceedings against him will be discontinued.”