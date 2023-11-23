A man has been jailed after stamping on the head of another man and leaving him lying in a pool of his own blood after a brutal attack in Yorkshire.

Brad Spencer left his victim with horrific injuries after an argument turned physical in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on January 10. The 30-year-old Spencer pushed his victim onto the sofa, then pinned him against the wall by his throat before attacking him outside by stomping on his head in what police described as a “prolonged and unchallenged attack”.

He fled the scene and tried to get staff in a nearby shop to call him a taxi as his victim was left unconscious on the floor with a serious head wound.

Spencer, of Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, was arrested the following the day and was subsequently charged with attempted murder. In May, he pleaded guilty to section 18 GBH and on November 20 he was jailed for 13 years, with a five-year extended licence period.

Detective Constable Arron Connolly, investigating, said: "Spencer's attack was senseless, brutal and utterly horrific. His victim is lucky to have survived and he has been left with long-lasting, life-changing injuries.

"We were able to arrest Spencer within hours of the attack and he is now thankfully behind bars for a very long time. His actions were not only savage but cowardly as he attempted to flee the scene of the crime with no regard or understanding of the serious injuries he had just inflicted.