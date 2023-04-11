Leeds detectives investigating the death of 18-year-old Jamie Meah have arrested four people on suspicion of murder.

A second teenager had been travelling with Jamie in a taxi in the moments before the attack began. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Issuing an update on the investigation, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that four men – aged 18, 19, 24 and 30 – had been arrested. They have all been interviewed and released on bail. A spokesperson added: “Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information which could help their ongoing enquiries.”

Jamie Meah was stabbed to death during an attack in the Armley area of Leeds on March 31. Picture: National World/West Yorkshire Police