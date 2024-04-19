Jamie Meah murder: Man arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport on inbound Turkey flight appears in court
Ranei Wilks, 22, from Leeds, was arrested on Thursday night after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
Jamie was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Hall Lane, Armley, on March 31 last year.
Wilks is also charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy, who was stabbed and seriously injured during the incident, and with possession of a knife.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate three other men they have previously named as wanted over his murder.
Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020123L46-PO1
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.