Humberside Police confirmed it has arrested two people in connection with the death of Jason Whincup last month.

Mr Whincup was stabbed on Hessle Road in Hull on August 31 and died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 22-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Jason Whincup was stabbed to death in Hessle Road, Hull

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliot said: “Over the course of the last eight days, since we released a CCTV image of a cyclist we wanted to speak to in connection with the incident, we have continued to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for their support in providing some really helpful information. As a result, yesterday (September 13) officers conducted a number of warrants at addresses in Hull and a man and woman are now in custody assisting us with our investigation.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence as detectives conduct house to house enquiries in the vicinity of Ings Road, Hull as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding Jason’s death.

“If you do have any concerns and see our officers in the area, please do speak to one of our officers.”