Stefan Windle followed his partner in his car after she got into the cab with the male on the evening of May 19, 2021, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Watching the pair when the taxi stopped on traffic lights on the A58, in Leeds, he saw them exchange a kiss and became enraged.

He got out of his car and began shouting at the two through the window before smashing the passenger side window and climbing in.

Windle followed the taxi that was driving his girlfriend and work colleague. (library pic)

Prosecutor Tonicha Allen said Windle punched the man around 20 times and he ended up “curled up in the footwell”.

As his partner tried to stop him she was punched and elbowed in the face.

Windle, 28, then got out and tried to drag the man out of the taxi while still attacking him.

He then dragged the woman towards his own car telling her that the police would be coming.

Driving off with her, he continued screaming at her, punching her again and “ragging” her hair around.

Windle then threatened to drive off a bridge and kill them both.

The man suffered a black eye and cuts and bruises.

The female suffered chipped teeth which left her unable to eat for days, and a blood clot around her eye.

Windle, of Cliffe Hill, Sowerby Bridge, denied two counts of causing actual bodily harm claiming he was struck first, and that the attacks on his partner were accidental.

He was tried at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and found guilty on both charges, with sentencing sent to the crown court.

Defending, Benjamin Bell said that Windle worked as a director of his own property development company and had no previous convictions.

But Judge Jason Pitter KC said: “The most troubling thing is his lack of remorse and the perception that he does not take full responsibility for his actions.

"What confidence would I have that he may change his ways?”

Despite this, he gave him 23-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, 240 hours of unpaid work and a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victims.