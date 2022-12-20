News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Jermaine Wilkes: Police release image of man they want to trace over ram raid in Yorkshire

Police have released an image of a suspect they would like to speak to in connection with a ram raid in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
32 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:47am

Jermaine Wilkes, of Hyde Park in Leeds, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a burglary at a McColls store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on October 21. In the ram raid, a car was reversed into the front of the store and cigarettes were stolen.

Despite extensive inquiries, officers on the case have been unable to track down the 48-year-old.

Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been unable to locate Wilkes and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts.”

Most Popular
West Yorkshire Police would like to track down Jermaine Wilkes in connection with a ram raid.
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 4806 Dickinson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220580747. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonyously on 0800 555 111.