Jermaine Wilkes, of Hyde Park in Leeds, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a burglary at a McColls store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on October 21. In the ram raid, a car was reversed into the front of the store and cigarettes were stolen.
Despite extensive inquiries, officers on the case have been unable to track down the 48-year-old.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been unable to locate Wilkes and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 4806 Dickinson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220580747. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonyously on 0800 555 111.