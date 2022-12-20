Police have released an image of a suspect they would like to speak to in connection with a ram raid in Yorkshire.

Jermaine Wilkes, of Hyde Park in Leeds, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a burglary at a McColls store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on October 21. In the ram raid, a car was reversed into the front of the store and cigarettes were stolen.

Despite extensive inquiries, officers on the case have been unable to track down the 48-year-old.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been unable to locate Wilkes and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts.”

West Yorkshire Police would like to track down Jermaine Wilkes in connection with a ram raid.

