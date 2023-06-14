All Sections
Jollydays Glamping: Speeding and driver details case against owners of luxury Yorkshire campsite dropped due to 'admin issues'

The owners of a luxury Yorkshire glamping site and woodland trail have avoided conviction in court due to admin issues in a prosecution against them.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

The owners of Jollydays Luxury Camping Ltd were called before Harrogate Magistrates Court after a vehicle registered to the company was allegedly caught speeding in November 2022. They were also charged with failing to provide the driver’s details.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service asked magistrates to withdraw the case due to ‘admin issues’.

The bench was told that ‘procedures have not been carried out’ in relation to the administration of the paperwork, and agreed to the withdrawal.

The woodland trail at Jollydays near YorkThe woodland trail at Jollydays near York
Nobody from the company attended the hearing and no contact was made with the court.

Jollydays, based at Buttercrambe near York, is owned by Christian and Carolyn van Outersterp, who bought the site near Nunnington in 2008 after leaving behind their London careers in landscape architecture and fashion design.

The couple describe themselves as having led the UK’s glamping ‘revolution’, and they also own a site at Sancton, near Beverley, called North Star Club, as well as a fairy-themed woodland trail attraction.