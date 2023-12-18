A Yorkshire businessman has been described as an ‘unknown entity’ after he failed to show up at a court hearing to resolve a long-running case.

Jonathan Guy Brudenell and former partner Laura Frances Hepburn are both due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court in February over alleged environmental offences committed while they ran Redcar-based plastic recycling plant Greenology Ltd. The site was destroyed in a fire in April 2020 and never resumed operating.

At the time, the former couple lived in Sandsend, near Whitby. Both initially denied the charges, but at a plea hearing held on Monday, Hepburn’s counsel indiciated that his client was prepared to ‘accept the indictment’ against her company, but was not able to as co-accused Brudenell’s intentions are not known.

The legal team representing Hepburn, 43 and now living in Ripon, said they had made ‘considerable efforts’ to contact Brudenell through his solicitors, but had received no response.

Jonathan Guy Brudenell

Her barrister said: “This case has a chequered history, and we have no idea of how Brudenell intends to plead. Him not being here today has scuppered any hope of resolution, but it is a case capable of resolution. There needs to be a hearing with everyone here so we can try to resolve it.

"Brudenell is an unknown entity. He must be required to attend the next hearing. Ms Hepburn cannot give her plea, to avoid a trial in isolation. The company Greenology’s plea is contingent on Brudenell being here. Greenology Ltd accepts the indictment and what Ms Hepburn will accept depends on what Brudenell will accept.”

A fourth defendant, Peter Waldron of Northallerton, has already pleaded guilty, so if all of those charged were to admit the offences, a two-week trial would be avoided and the case could proceed to sentencing.

Recorder Taryn Turner agreed that progress could not be made without Brudenell and set a hearing date for January 12 with the requirement that all parties attend.

Laura Frances Hepburn

The trial has already been delayed by a year, as last February the same court heard that Hepburn was without legal representation because she had been declared bankrupt with debts of £400,000 and was unable to pay legal fees.

The prosecution has been brought by the Environment Agency, who alleged that they uncovered offences while investigating the fire at Greenology.

Brudenell is accused of three offences connected to the use of environmental permits during 2018 and 2019, and one charge of keeping controlled waste likely to contribute to pollution or harm human health in 2019. He is also charged with taking part in the management of a company while under bankruptcy restrictions.

Hepburn is accused of two charges of breaching environmental permits and two of keeping controlled waste likely to contribute to pollution or harm human health in 2019 and 2020.

The case first appeared in court in January 2022, meaning it will have taken more than two years to conclude. After the fire, businesswoman Hepburn set up a beauty salon called Bare Bunnies in Whitby, but it has since closed and the company dissolved. The Greenology site has now been acquired by a property developer.