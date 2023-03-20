Judge allows naming of boy, 17, who stabbed man to death after chasing him down Yorkshire street

A teenager has been jailed for 14 years for murdering a father in Sheffield following a stabbing last year.

Richard Dentith, 31, from Manchester, was found unconscious on Grimesthorpe Road at around 2.50am on Thursday 7 April and sadly pronounced dead.

A postmortem concluded that he died from a single stab wound and detectives launched an extensive investigation that saw them arrest and interview a number of suspects, carry out meticulous CCTV checks and forensic enquiries.

It was found from CCTV checks that 17-year-old Yaqeen Arshad, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, who can now be named as the judge at Sheffield Crown Court lifted reporting restrictions, chased Richard near a mosque on the street and attacked him before making off.

Yaqeen Arshad

At the time, Richard’s family said: “Our thanks go to South Yorkshire Police and their forensic team for conducting a diligent and thorough investigation in the lead-up to this trial. We would also like to thank the legal team for their comprehensive preparation and presentation of the case for the prosecution.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing health issues made worse by the stress of Richard’s violent death, and travel distances involved, we have had to follow court proceedings remotely. We are therefore grateful for the regular communication and outstanding support we have received through the police liaison officer.

“Ricky had many obstacles to overcome in his life and he struggled at times. However, he was to us, first and foremost, a much-loved son, brother and father. He had three main loves in his life, his young son, sport, and cooking delicious food. He was hard working, a caring father, skilled sportsman and a talented chef.

“Ricky died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. His young son will now grow up without the support of the father he loved very much. Whilst this comes as a relief that justice has been served, it will not bring Ricky back.

“This loss goes far beyond our own family. The fact that yet another young life full of potential has been taken by knife crime on the UK streets is a sad indictment of our society.”

Arshad was found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court on 15 March and was sentenced today to 14 years.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons of South Yorkshire Police said: “This was an awful attack and is a stark reminder of the reality of knife crime and how one man’s life can be lost and a family’s hearts broken just from one stab wound. Knife crime remains one of our biggest priorities.

“A team of detectives have put a huge amount of work into this case to make sure Richard’s murderer was brought to justice.

“Arshad has not taken any responsibility for his actions and told numerous lies throughout this whole process, including blaming the victim for causing his own death and stating he was the ‘aggressor’.

“He declined to comment throughout his interview but later gave one account in his defence statement which he then backtracked on when giving evidence.