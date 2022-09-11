Judith Holliday, aged 73, had been missing since Saturday, August 27 after leaving her care home in Harrogate.

Sadly, a body was found in near Harrogate on Saturday, September 10.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, North Yorkshire Police believe it to be Judith. Her family have been informed.

This is how the search unfolded:

Leaving the care home

CCTV cameras captured Judith leaving her care home in Harcourt Road at 10:32 am.

Shortly after, she was spotted on CCTV at Harrogate Bus Station.

Police begin to search

Specialist resources spent several few days searching for Judith.

A police drone was used to allow officers to search large open areas around the Harrogate area.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for the public’s help on August 30.

Police used drones to search large open areas around North Rigton and Lindley Wood Reservoir.

The force said officers were growing “increasingly concerned” for Judith due to her needing daily medication.

Sighting in Wetherby

A member of the public in Wetherby reported a sighting of Judith to police on Tuesday, August 30.

Officers were deployed to the town.

At the time, North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, Martin Smith said: “We’re currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith. The last positive sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on Saturday. I believe that Judith has either walked from this location on foot, or has boarded public transport.

“I would urge members of the public, in particular people in the Harrogate and Wetherby areas, to remain vigilant and report any sightings to police immediately.”

A week passes

North Yorkshire Police grew increasingly concerned for the welfare of Judith after a week passes since she dissapeared.

The latest confirmed sighting of Judith was in the village of North Rigton, on Saturday, August 27 August.

Police said they believed that Judith left Harrogate by bus, and then flagged down a member of the public and asked for a lift to North Rigton.

They urged anyone who saw her to phone 999.

Critical Incident Inspector Louise Pegg said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith as she has now been missing for nearly a week.

“Judith requires medication and has dementia but often presents fit and well.

“Judith’s family are doing everything they can to help locate Judith and officers are supporting them as we continue to try and locater her.

“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I would urge any members of the public who are out and about today and this weekend to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings of Judith to 999.”

Family appeal

The family of Judith issued an appeal thanking people for their support and appealing for help.

At this stage, Judith had been missing for 10 days.

Lucinda Edwards, Judith’s niece, thanked the community for their support: “We’re so grateful for the level of support our community has shown in our mission to locate Judith.

“Judith and anyone living with an illness like hers deserves to have this level of support and awareness to keep them safe.”

A body is found

Officers searching for Judith found a body on Saturday, September 10.

The body was found near to the railway at North Rigton after police received a cal at 12.22pm.

Police believe it to be Judith.

Her family were informed and are being supported.

Due to the location of the body, British Transport Police is is now leading the investigation and will establish circumstances surrounding the death.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We thank everyone who has supported the missing person inquiry.