Jury discharged in trial of Yorkshire woman who stabbed husband with kitchen knife

A jury has failed to reach verdicts in the trial of a woman who stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Teresa Hanson fatally wounded Paul Hanson in the kitchen of their home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire, three days after Christmas last year.

The 54-year-old told 999 call operators she had accidentally stabbed him during an argument while she was cooking.

Hanson denied murder, and said during her trial that she had simply pushed Mr Hanson away while holding a knife because he was shouting in her face, telling her to "throw his f****** tea in the bin".

Hanson told Hull Crown Court she had no idea the knife had gone into Mr Hanson until she heard the dog barking and followed a trail of blood to find her husband, 54, collapsed on the floor.

A jury deliberated for around 11 hours but was unable to reach a verdict on which at least 10 of them were agreed.

On Thursday the Recorder of Hull, Judge John Thackray KC, discharged the jury and set a retrial date of September 11.