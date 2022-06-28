Jurors returned the verdict, finding Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi guilty of the murder of Ramey Salem who was fatally shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020.

Outlining the prosecution case to the jury last month, Stephen Wood QC, said: “As you will come to see, that the prosecution say, this is a case all about guns and gangs.”

“It is also a case about drug dealing and the immense profits to be made from that trade.

Pictured left to right on the top row - Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. Bottom row left to right - Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.

“It is a case we suggest about the ruthless lengths gangs will go to in order to protect their turf including, as we will see in this case, the attempted murder of a man and ultimately the murder of a man by shooting.”

The defendants were also found guilty of a number of other charges with Fanty, aged 19, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge found guilty of attempted murder; conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A and having an article with a blade or point.

20-year-old Yanbank, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield was also found guilty of: conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Pictured is deceased Ramey Salem, who died aged 20, after he was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, at Burngreave, Sheffield.

Nkanyezi, also aged 20, of Morgan Avenue, Parson Cross was also found guilty of attempted murder; conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Following their conviction for murder, Fanty, Yanbak and Nkanyezi are set to receive life sentences.

Senior Investigating Officer, detective chief inspector Mark Oughton, said: “This was a complex investigation lasting over 18 months, with a team of detectives working to ensure the suspects were identified, detained and put before the courts.

“Through an intensive investigation, the team were able to establish through ballistic examination that the two guns fired at the scene of the murder had been used in other incidents and were likely to be converted blank firing pistols. As a result of the operation two further converted blank firing pistols were recovered, as well as controlled drugs”

He added: “This was a group with access to firearms, who were supplying drugs across a county line network. They were not concerned with who were caught up in their crimes and thought they were above the law. This investigation demonstrates the tenacity of South Yorkshire Police in dealing with these types of offences.

“My thoughts today remain with the family of Ramey. Although the sentences will never bring him back I hope they can feel that justice has been served and some kind of closure knowing they are off the streets.”

A fourth defendant, Jordan Foote, also aged 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen was also found guilty of charges including attempted murder; conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

It took the jury a total of 24 hours and 13 minutes, over five working days, to reach their verdicts. The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts reached on all but the attempted murder charge, on which they returned a majority 11/1 guilty verdict.

The attempted murder referred to by Mr Wood relates to victim Ali al-Humakaini, who the prosecution believe was shot five times by one of the two firearms believed to have been used in Mr Salem’s murder.

Two further defendants, Samsul Mohammed and Salma Shazad, pleaded guilty to charges prior to the trial commencing, with Mohammed, 20, of Wolseley Road, Highfield admitting charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and Shazad, 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross admitting to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

The offences committed by Mohammed and Shazad were subject to reporting restrictions, which were lifted after the verdicts were returned for the other four defendants.

The Honourable Mr Justice Goss said he will sentence Fanty, Yanbank, Nkanyezi and Foote on June 29, and remanded them into custody.