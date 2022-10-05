Keith Bennett: 'No items of interest' found during search for Moors murders victim

Forensic teams began digging in Saddleworth Moor last week after true crime author Russell Edwards contacted Great Manchester Police and claimed he found bones which may belong to the 12-year-old boy, who was murdered in 1964 by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

The couple murdered five children in the early 1960s and Keith is the only victim who has never been found. His mother Winnie Johnson spent years urging Brady to reveal the location of the burial, before she died in 2012.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes said “there is no visible evidence to suggest the presence of human remains” but an exhumation of the surrounding area is ongoing and soil samples are being analysed.

Police have been searching Saddleworth Moor for the remains of Moors murders victim Keith Bennett

“Forensic Archaeologists and Forensic Anthropologists have now completed a methodical archaeological excavation and examination of the area previously dug and refilled by the member of the public,” she said.

“No bones, fabric or items of interest were recovered from the soil.

“These accredited and certified forensic experts are now continuing with a methodical and controlled excavation of the area immediately surrounding the original site to provide a higher level of assurance of the presence or absence of any items of interest.”

She added: “GMP is committed to providing Keith’s family with answers following this report, both from the physical excavation and subsequent analysis of samples. This will take some time but we will keep the family updated at every stage and request that their privacy is respected.

Keith Bennett and murderer Ian Brady.

“We have seen the outpouring of support since this news broke so know how our communities feel about this case but we are asking members of the public not to travel to the area and can assure them that we will provide timely and appropriate updates.”

Detective Chief Inspector Hughes also said samples obtained by the author will be analysed.

Alan Bennett has criticised the author for publicly claiming to have found his brother’s remains.

On social media, he wrote: “Make of this what you will but I know who I believe and I'm biting my lip very hard and biding my time. But the truth will be told, I will make sure of that.”

Mr Edwards said: “GMP’s investigations at the site are on-going. I handed over to the police evidence such as photographs of body parts from the site, including an upper jawbone and teeth, as well as what we perceived to be material.”

Their first victim, 16-year-old Pauline Reade, was murdered in July 1963, but her body was not found until a search of the Moors was conducted in 1987.

John Kilbride was 12 when he disappeared in November 1963, after leaving home to go to the cinema. His body was found in a shallow grave on Saddleworth Moor in October 1965.

Lesley Ann Downey went missing on Boxing Day 1964, after she went to a fairground with a friend and the 10-year-old’s body was found in a shallow peat grave on Saddleworth Moor, in October the following year.