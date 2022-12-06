A judge has said a Yorkshire child rapist is ‘one of the most evil criminals’ he’s come across in his career as he jailed him for almost 30 years.

Keith Phillips raped and sexually abused five children across a number of decades, and expressed no remorse as he appeared at York Crown Court. Phillips, of Huntington, but also previously lived in Selby, denied five rape charges, nine indecent assault charges, and charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and sexual activity with a child. Some of the charges covered multiple offences.

However, a jury found him guilty of all 68 offences and he was sentenced on Friday (Dec 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the sentencing, the judge said Phillips was “one of the most evil defendants” he had ever encountered as Phillips was sentenced to 28 years in prison plus an extended licence period, to protect the public.

Keith Phillips is 'one of the most evil criminals' the judge ever came across

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Alyson Thompson, from North Yorkshire Police, said after the hearing: “It’s difficult to comprehend the magnitude of Phillips’ offending and the irreparable damage he has done to his victims’ lives.

“I have nothing but praise and respect for their immense courage coming forward – it’s helped us build a case that has put an atrocious individual behind bars, potentially for the rest of his life. He will be 82 years old before he is eligible for parole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad