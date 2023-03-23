Two teenagers who murdered a 15-year-old schoolboy in a knife attack outside a Yorkshire school have learned their sentencing date.

The killers of Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School on September 21 last year, will learn their fate on May 18. Mrs Justice Farbey held a directions hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, the day after a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of his murder.

The other boy, aged 15, had admitted murder at a previous hearing. The judge said she will require a full day to consider their sentences. During a week-long trial, Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, said the two killers were waiting for Khayri as he left school with friends.

Mr Sandiford said they "charged" towards him aggressively and the 15-year-old stabbed Khayri in the chest with what proved to be a fatal blow, as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart.

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering Khayri Mclean, pictured, near his Huddersfield school last September. Picture: PA/West Yorkshire Police

He said Khayri fell to the floor and was "defenceless on his back" when the older defendant, who denied murder, went after him, knife in hand, and stabbed him in his lower leg.

Prosecutors said that although this defendant did not inflict the fatal blow, he was guilty of murder because the pair acted together and were "encouraging and supporting each other to carry out that attack".