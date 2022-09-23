Khayri McLean, aged 15, was killed after being attacked close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, at 2.45pm on Wednesday, September 21.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Friday 23) that a second boy, aged 15, has been arrested.

Both boys are currently in custody.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with mobile phone or video footage to send in the footage via a dedicated online portal.

The attack on Khayri is being treated as a targeted incident, police said, and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.

Chief Superintendent James Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “We fully realise the concern Wednesday’s murder has caused in communities, and I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what took place.

“Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the local area with support from the force’s specialist Operation Jemlock team and I can promise that all necessary resources from across the force are being employed in this investigation.”

Floral tributes and cards have been left at the scene of the attack by Khayri’s classmates and parents of pupils at the school.

NHTS pupils Alfie Wilkinson and Ruben Duncan-Keane left flowers at the scene with their mothers.

Rebuen, aged 12, said: “I’m traumatised – just seeing him there.

“I never thought it would be him.

“Just to think they’ve had the nerve to do it in broad daylight in front of so many people.

“There were families there, there were Year Seven’s there who have only been here two weeks and now they’ve already seen something like this.

“It’s getting so bad to the point where if you go out of your area there’s a risk of you getting killed or stabbed just going to the park, it’s not right.”

Alfie, also aged 12, added: “He was a great student, a great kid and now he’s passed and he can’t see his mum no more.

“It’s just a shock.

"It’s traumatising, you wouldn’t imagine seeing it in real life.”

He added: “The world we live in. Something needs to change and it needs to change fast before more people lose their lives.

“Everyone’s got a weapon on them nowadays.

“If you get in a fight there’s no way out. If you get in a fight someone’s more likely to come and stab you or shoot you even.

“Once someone gets stabbed it spirals out of control.

“I’m staying close to home now every day so it doesn’t happen to me.”

Billy Shankland attended the scene with his son, a Year 7 pupil at the school, to lay flowers.

He said: “It’s awful, I’ve got a child within the same age group, I can’t imagine what the family’s going through.

“He didn’t know the boy, but he’s got friends who did. It’s a shock.