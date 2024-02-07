Kieran Stoneman, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene after the silver Vauxhall Corsa he was driving collided with a HGV on the A630 West Moor Link in Doncaster at around 5.45am on Saturday, February 3.

His family described him as a “lovable soul” with an “infectious smile”.

In a statement, the family said: "Kieran was loved deeply by all that knew him. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend.

"He was a happy, outgoing, and lovable soul. His infectious smile and a cheeky grin would light up any room he walked into. Kieran loved the outdoors; he took any opportunity he could to be on his mountain bike or to go wild camping with friends, capturing his adventures through his photography.

"There are not enough words to explain how much he will be missed. Kieran will forever be in our hearts and will be remembered for all he brought to our lives. We will love and miss him forever."

The 27-year-old man who was driving the HGV, a white Volvo articulated lorry, stopped at the scene after the crash and he has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Enquiries are still ongoing and our officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which happened near the roundabout for junction four of the M18, to get in touch.