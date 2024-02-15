Killer stabbed ex-girlfriend's new partner to death in Yorkshire street

Daniel Balazs - sentenced to a minimum of 20 years on Tuesday (Feb 13) - plunged a 12cm knife into father-of-two Daniel Micska's chest last August. Neighbours fought valiantly to try and save Daniel's life and he was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead around 40 minutes after the attack.

Balazs, who claimed he stabbed Daniel, 28, in self-defence, fled the scene and travelled to London before handing himself in. It took a jury just 50 minutes find him guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court and this week jailed for life.

In a statement released by police, Daniel's heartbroken family said: "Daniel was a loving brother and father, and when he died, he left behind two young children, who, I now have to watch grow up without their dad. Although, this verdict will not bring back my brother, I would like to thank those involved in bringing justice for Daniel and for the support they have offered throughout the investigation.

Judge Reeds fixed the minimum term of Balazs’ life sentence at 20 years, minus the 185 days he has spent on remand.

"We have now received the answers that we needed to grieve as a family. Daniel will be greatly missed and forever in our thoughts."

CCTV footage released after his sentencing shows Balazs, 21, arriving at Stanstead airport with his sister on August 2 last year. Further footage on August 9 - the night of the attack - shows him walking towards Pinder Oaks Street in Barnsley.

He is then seen to stop in Lancaster Street, near the victim's previous address. A short time later he is seen approaching Daniel's cousin's home and is said to have whistled towards the property. A relative looked out of the upstairs window and - after recognising Balazs - went out on to the street to find out what he wanted.

As he did so, Daniel and his other cousin also went out to the front of the house. Upon seeing Daniel, Balazs ran towards him and stabbed him in the chest as he tried to run back inside the house. After leaving Daniel for dead, Balazs is seen on CCTV running from the scene.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Balazs showed brutality and cowardice as he ended a man's life and then fled across the country to try and avoid the punishment he knew was coming.

"Balazs claimed he attacked Daniel in self-defence but he turned up outside his home looking for a fight, armed with a knife. The incident was caught on CCTV and it was clear that Balazs ran towards the victim. This was not self-defence as he had claimed."