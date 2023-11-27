A 47-year-old woman has died after a man driving her while under the influence of alcohol lost control and crashed into parked cars in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Around 11.36pm yesterday (Sunday 26 November) emergency services were called to a collision involving a blue Volkswagen Passat on Kimberworth Road. It is believed that the car collided with parked vehicles, all of which were unoccupied at the time.

"The passenger of the VW Passat, a 47-year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, received non-serious injuries during the collision and was arrested for driving while over the prescribed limited of alcohol.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, to get in touch.