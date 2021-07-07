Richard Goodwin

Mr Goodwin who died at the scene of the collision on the A1033 Patrington Road, on June 26, was described as a doting father of five children, who leaves behind a loving partner, sister and parents.

A statement released by Humberside Police said Mr Goodwin was a "kind, caring, selfless person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him".

Police were called to the scene between Ottringham and Patrington after reports that a car had collided with a bicycle.

A red Nissan Juke is believed to have been travelling west bound between Patrington and Ottringham before veering on to the wrong side of the road and colliding with a bicycle.

The car is then reported to have left the road, ploughed through a field and coming to a halt in the garden of a house.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving has now been released under investigation as police continue inquiries.