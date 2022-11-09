King Charles III in Yorkshire: Man detained after trying to throw eggs at monarch during visit to York
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York.
North Yorkshire Police were pictured wrestling the suspect to the ground but further details have not yet been given.
King Charles III is visiting York Minster to unveil a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, before ending his two-day Yorkshire tour by conferring city status on Doncaster.
The protester also booed the King and Queen Consort.
Undeterred, King Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor. It was last carried out by the Queen in 2012.
The King then appeared unfazed as he did a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds. None of the eggs struck them.
The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by four police officers.
Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.
Traditonally, a monarch visiting York must ask the Lord Mayor’s permission to enter the city via Micklegate Bar.