King Cross Street, Halifax crash: Girl, nine, dies after crash in Yorkshire

A nine-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire at the weekend has now died, police have confirmed.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

The girl was seriously injured following a crash on King Cross Street in Halifax at around 11am on Saturday (Jul 8). The incident involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and the driver – a 53-year-old man – was arrested but has since been released on bail.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm that a nine-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a collision in Halifax on Saturday (8 July) has now died. We would ask that people are respectful of the family’s privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.

“Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 11am on King Cross Street near to the junction with Park Road and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa. The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was arrested and has been released on bail.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 715 of July 8.