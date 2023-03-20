A female member of staff has been assaulted by a teenage girl after an incident at King James’s School in Knaresborough on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to King James’s School, King James Road, Knaresborough, at 3.10pm on Monday (20 March 2023) following reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths.

"Officers attended and arrested a teenage girl for an alleged assault on a female member of staff and criminal damage. She has been taken into custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two other teenage girls were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.None of those arrested attend King James’s School.

4th July 2020 Pictured King James's School, Knaresborough Picture Gerard Binks

"Enquiries are ongoing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote reference 12230050161 when providing details.”

The school had two weeks ago contacted parents warning them of the current craze for protests about toilet access organised via the social media app TikTok, in which ‘influencers’ have been encouraging pupils at schools with which they have no connection to disrupt lessons. It is not clear whether today’s incident was linked to the craze.

Headteacher Carl Sugden said in a letter to parents today: “Many pupils saw a police presence at the school at 3.15pm and I want to ensure that parents and carers are correctly informed. A group of young people, who are not connected to King James’s School, came onto the school site with the clear intention of causing trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad