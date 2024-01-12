A balaclava-clad knife-point robber has been jailed almost a decade after his crime was committed thanks to new forensic evidence.

Tommy Pearce held a woman at knife-point in her home in Kirkella, near Hull, after sneaking up behind her while she was in her dining room threatening to kill her and attempting to tie her up with cable ties and hand-cuffs.

The 29-year-old had earlier broken into the home and lay in wait until someone returned on September 24, 2014 at around 4.30pm. The woman fought back and a struggle led to her sustaining a serious injury to her hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman told Pearce, of Willoughby Road, Scunthorpe, that she had some cash – around £1,000 – and Pearce grabbed the money and fled the house through a smashed window. The woman ran into the street to get help and the police were called.

Tommy Pearce has been jailed for 13 years for a crime he committed almost a decade ago

An investigation was launched by police and the home was trawled by police officers for forensic information,and they discovered DNA and fingerprints at the scene. However, it was only last in 2023 when Pearce was taken into custody that his fingerprints and DNA were first put into the police system.

The new samples were run into the database against outstanding crimes and Pearce’s forensic evidence came up as a match for the robbery committed almost a decade ago. When the match was discovered, detectives launched a cold case investigation and Pearce was then charged.

He admitted wounding and robbery last month and was jailed at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday (Jan 10) for 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Dan Radford said: “An investigation was immediately launched following the incident, with exhaustive enquiries taking place that included the comprehensive forensic examination including the recovery of DNA from the scene and the cable ties. These were compared with those held police system which at the time provided no matches.

“As Pearce had not had any prior involvement with the police, this resulted in no forensic match being returned at that time which could identify him.

“Although thorough, additional lines of enquiry were carried out, including CCTV, house to house and area searches which led to the recovery of Pearce’s balaclava, jacket and stolen items containing the woman’s blood over a mile away, a suspect was not identified, however the case remained on file pending any new evidence or information that may come to light, and was reopened periodically over the years to review the evidence and seek out new lines of enquires.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the woman throughout the entirety of this lengthy investigation and court proceedings. Pearce attacked an innocent woman in her own home where she should have been able to feel safe, leaving her with physical and emotional injuries which will affect her for the rest of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased he can no longer cause harm within our community. What he did that day is unforgiveable and I hope today’s outcome at court provides him with ample time behind bars to reflect on his actions.