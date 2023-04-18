All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
9 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
4 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Knottingley child death: Police confirm two-year-old boy has died in incident at Yorkshire house

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the sudden death of a two-year-old boy at a house in Knottingley, near Wakefield.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The force said: “Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk at 6.45pm (Monday) following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

Police stockPolice stock
Police stock
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

Anyone with information should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.