The force said: “Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk at 6.45pm (Monday) following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.
“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.
"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.
"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."
Anyone with information should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.