West Yorkshire Police are investigating the sudden death of a two-year-old boy at a house in Knottingley, near Wakefield.

The force said: “Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk at 6.45pm (Monday) following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."