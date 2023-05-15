A Yorkshire nightclub had its licence revoked after police revealed details of six serious incidents at the venue, including one where a person was let into the club despite having a “deep laceration” to his neck.

Police had called for a review if Krisma at 6-8 Sackville Street, in Bradford, following a string of serious incidents, including a stabbing and an incident where knives were found at a car park near the venue – just after clubbers had been seen hiding in that area before returning to the club.

Another incident saw a brawl take place outside the club in full view of security staff, who then let those who had been involved back in the club.

Bradford Council’s District Licensing Panel revoked the licence on May 11 saying it was not confident that the current licence holders could protect public safety.

Krisma in Bradford

PC Antony Brown told the panel that the police had a good relationship with licence holder and designated premise supervisor Neal Allen, and Mr Allen had acted on a number of police requests – such as concerns over the club’s CCTV system.

But he added: “The significant criminal disorder linked to the club has got to the point where we have to say we’ve worked with the club as much as we can, but enough is enough.”

He ran through six serious incidents that police had been involved in over the past 18 months.

January 1 2022 – A man at the club suffered two stab wounds, a broken cheekbone and broken ribs between 6.30am and 9.30am.

April 17 2022 – Police were called to the club by staff at around 6am and arrived to find two men fighting inside. Both were left cut and bruised.

August 20 2022 – A man was assaulted inside the club shortly after 6am. He suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

February 18 2023 – Police were called to the club at 5.37am after a disturbance, and a number of arrests were made. CCTV covering Sackville Street shows four men leave the club via a fire exit before getting involved in a “violent altercation” in full view of the door staff.

The four men are seen on CCTV hiding items on a parking area on the street, before returning to the club where they are briefly searched by staff and allowed back in. When police inspected the parking area they found two flick knives and a large hunting knife.

February 25 2023 – A man is seen on CCTV entering the club with his hood up. He is later pulled out of the club and laid on the road. He was unconscious and bleeding from the side of his neck via a “deep laceration.” Staff did not provide first aid.

It was suggested at the meeting that the man had the neck wound before arriving, and was allowed in despite his serious wound.

March 5 2023 – Police were sent to the scene of a brawl outside the venue. CCTV shows people leaving the club at 6.54am with drinks, lit cigarettes, and one man inhaling from a balloon. One has a glass bottle that he uses to threaten others, and bottles were thrown in the incident. The violence happened in full view of door staff and Mr Allen, and PC Brown told the panel officers found it “very concerning” that no effort was made to intervene.

April 30 2023 – At 4.45am a fight broke out in the doorway of the club, during which a man is seen to wave a bottle. This was in full view of security, who then let many of the men back into the club.

The panel was also told that during a regular police patrol of the area on October 20 2022, officers spotted two men smoking cannabis in a car on Sackville Street. One of the men turned out to be Mr Allen, who told officers he was a “social cannabis user.” It was at a time the club was open.

Referring to the incidents on the street, Mr Allen told members: “There are a lot of things happening around the club and outside the club – I have only got so much power.”

Referring to the incident where the injured man entered the club, Mr Allen said the individual was a regular, and considered “part of the furniture” so it was not seen as necessary to scrutinise his arrival.

He said he had not been injured in the club, but had come to the club for safety after receiving the wound.

Alesha Bower, manager of the club, suggested the police and Council had questions to answer about the injured man. She said he had been stabbed in Ivegate, and made his way to Sackville Street afterwards.

She told the panel: “How did he make it that far? Police and street marshals patrol that area. If he had been stabbed how did he make it to Sackville Street without them noticing? If he had been stopped then it wouldn’t have been on us now.”

Referring to concerns over knives, Mr Allen said: “Security do the best they can to make sure nothing comes into the club that shouldn’t. Safety is number one for us. This club has a lot less trouble than everywhere else in the city centre.”

He said no weapons had ever been found in the club. He suggested the incidents on the street were beyond the responsibility of himself or his security staff.

When asked how he thought safety in the area could be improved, he suggested more street marshals could be deployed in the city centre during the evening. He added: “Marshals could have handcuffs to detain people and stop them causing any trouble. It needs someone like that, someone who can communicate with the public better than police.”