South Yorkshire Police have today (Apr 2) named Lamar Leroy Griffiths as the man who died following the shooting at a car wash in Sheffield.

A murder investigation was launched on March 29 and Lamar, 21, was shot at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and tried to save him, but he was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

His family have now released a photograph and paid tribute to him.

It said: "Lamar Leroy Griffiths, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many.

“Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence. You will be truly missed.”

They are now being supported by specially trained police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: “I continue to work to reassure residents and the wider community that we are working round the clock with a team of dedicated officers to piece together the circumstances around what happened, and find those who are responsible for Lamar’s death.

“We know that Lamar was sat inside a blue BMW, parked within the car wash when multiple shots were fired at the car. The offenders then fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which we later recovered burnt out in Darnall.

“Enforcement action is underway; a warrant for a house search and arrest attempt was executed yesterday morning on Kashmir Gardens in Darnall as we continue to pursue all lines of enquiry.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the incident or vehicles prior, or following the shooting.

“If you know something, please come forward and speak to us. If you are not comfortable doing so, please speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Local officers will continue to have an increased presence in the local area, they are there to help you feel safe. If you are worried I encourage you to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 774 of March 29. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.