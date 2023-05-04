Landlord of fatal Yorkshire flat fire jailed for more than a year over health and safety breach

The landlord of a cellar flat where a man died in a fire has been jailed for more than a year due to health and safety breaches.

Philip Sheridan died of injuries he sustained during the blaze at the flat where he lived in Berkeley Grove, Harehills, Leeds in 2019. The flat had been unofficially converted from a basement, and was later found to be unsafe for human habitation partly due to the inadquacy of fire detection and escape measures.

The fire broke out on June 26, 2019, and Mr Sheridan, who was 32, died on July 6 as a result of complications from severe smoke inhalation. He had managed to escape from the property on his own, but suffered burns to the back of his head, upper torso, neck and arms.

He collapsed on the pavement outside the property and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died less than two weeks later.

The fire, at Berkeley Grove, Harehills, broke out due to the oven

Landlord Humrazz Shahid appeared at Leeds Crown Court on May 3, where he was jailed for 13 months after admitting failing to discharge a duty owed under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The cellar had only had one entrance – through an inward-opening door that did not have a proper handle on it. That door was partially blocked by the cooker, which was the source of the fire. The court also heard that there was no smoke or fire alarm fitted in the property at the time.

Although Shahid, 43 of Oakwood Lane, Leeds, was not the owner of the property, he had authority to deal with its management and had done so since 2008. He was shown as the landlord on the tenancy agreement he signed with Mr Sheridan in August 2013, and Mr Sheridan’s housing benefit was paid directly into Shahid’s bank account.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The death of Philip Sheridan in these circumstances was an absolute tragedy, but one that was entirely avoidable had Shahid taken his responsibilities to ensure a safe living environment seriously.