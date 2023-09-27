Landscape gardener who left trail of unfinished work is his wake jailed for three years

A landscape gardener who left a trail of unfinished work in his wake while pocketing more than £50,000 from several disappointed customers in the process has been jailed for three years.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said the punishment handed down to Christopher Hood “should be a warning to any rogue trader”.

Hood, of Wetherby Green, Ormesby, who traded as Vision Landscapes, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to one charge of engaging in unfair business practices and seven counts of fraud between 2017 and 2019.

The 53-year-old was said to have been forced off the premises in one incident as his work was so substandard. Undaunted, he carried on offering his services for several more gardening build projects taking cash for work that was not completed.

An example of uncompleted work by Christopher Hood, who traded as Vision Landscapes. Picture/credit: Redcar & Cleveland Council

The council’s cabinet member for climate and the environment, Councillor Carrie Richardson said: “Let this be a warning to any rogue trader. You will be caught, you will be prosecuted and the courts take this extremely seriously.

“A decision to go to court is not taken lightly, but we will not hesitate to do it to protect primarily victims and also the law-abiding traders in our community who may be undermined by these kinds of actions. Our dedicated trading standards officers will continue to work with police and other partners to make sure our residents are protected.”

Gary Wood, mitigating, said Hood had been drinking heavily and gambling at the time of the offences, but was “now in a much better place”.

He said: “He never set up this business to rip off people. The defendant had fallen on difficult times financially.”

Landscape gardener Christopher Hood who has been jailed for three years. Picture/credit: Cleveland Police

Judge Jonathan Carroll said there was no evidence to suggest that Hood’s business was fraudulent from the outset.

But he castigated the defendant for the subsequent actions which landed him in the dock and, referring to one piece of work he agreed to do in July 2017, said: “Because of your inability to competently run your business, it became out of hand, unworkable, there was a substantial delay, and the quality was poor at best.

“As a result, the family and their friends told you to get off site and thereafter you refused to return and left them substantially out of pocket.”