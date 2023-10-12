A park ranger at a Yorkshire reservoir was knocked out and left with a broken jaw after being attacked by off-road bikers.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident which happened near to Langsett Reservoir in Barnsley on September 24 at around 12.30pm. The park ranger was on duty at the reservoir when he was approached by a large group of off-road bikers.

The force has released a video in a bid to identify the culprits.

Police said the ranger attempted to stop the riders which led to an altercation during which one of the riders is thought to have seriously assaulted the park ranger. The ranger was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.

A still of the video released by South Yorkshire Police after a park ranger was assaulted by an off-road biker

The riders drove off towards Brook House Lane onto the A616.

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team Sergeant James Shirley said: “We are keen to identify the riders in the video and speak to them in connection to our enquiries. We’re also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the assault.”