Langsett Reservoir, Barnsley: Park ranger knocked unconscious and left with broken jaw after being attacked by off-road biker
South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident which happened near to Langsett Reservoir in Barnsley on September 24 at around 12.30pm. The park ranger was on duty at the reservoir when he was approached by a large group of off-road bikers.
The force has released a video in a bid to identify the culprits.
Police said the ranger attempted to stop the riders which led to an altercation during which one of the riders is thought to have seriously assaulted the park ranger. The ranger was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.
The riders drove off towards Brook House Lane onto the A616.
South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team Sergeant James Shirley said: “We are keen to identify the riders in the video and speak to them in connection to our enquiries. We’re also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the assault.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 417 of September 24. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.