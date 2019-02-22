Large scale cannabis farm raided in Bradford

More than 800 cannabis plants have been found in Bradford.

The drug farm was found in a basement on Mount Street in Bradford on Thursday, February 21.

Two men have been arrested.

In a statement on the West Yorkshire Police - Bradford East Facebook page, they said: "Yesterday, Officers from the Neighbourhood Team acted on some community intelligence locating a large scale Cannabis Farm in a basement on MOUNT STREET, Bradford with over 800 plants.

"This was clearly a sophisticated set up. Two males were arrested and remain under investigation.

"Here is just a sample of what the Officers located. If you look closely you can see the officers in the distance.

"You Say We Do - Community intelligence is vital to our operations to make communities safer."

