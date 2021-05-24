Ms Poultney, who has been a police officer for 23 years and was recently promoted to Deputy Chief Constable, has been identified as the preferred candidate to replace Stephen Watson, following a two-day selection process.

She took on the role of Temporary Chief last week following Mr Watson’s departure to Greater Manchester Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Billings said: “Lauren joined South Yorkshire Police as an Assistant Chief Constable in 2017 and has been a key member of the successful Senior Leadership Team that has brought the force to be one of the top performing forces in the country.

Lauren Poultney.

“The assessment process was rigorous and demanding and Lauren demonstrated that she had the skills and experience we need. She particularly understands what is needed to take South Yorkshire Police forward in the next stage of its journey to being an outstanding force across all areas.

“She understands that the task now is not to rescue a poorly performing force but to further improve a force that is performing well.

“This will be the second time I have appointed a Chief Constable and I have no doubt that the leadership Lauren Poultney will bring, though different from her predecessor, Stephen Watson, will be equally successful.”

The decision is subject to scrutiny by the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, which will meet on June 11, where members will be asked to consider the decision and to endorse it.

Ms Poultney said: “I am delighted to have been announced as the preferred candidate for the role of Chief Constable for South Yorkshire Police.

“Our communities have the right to expect the highest standard of service from the police not only in their hour of need, but in preventing harm. If granted the role by the Police and Crime Panel, I would be honoured to lead the force through the final steps required to deliver on this aim.”

Ms Poultney is married and has one child. She also has two dogs.