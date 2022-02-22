Leaked 'Partygate' questionnaire suggests Boris Johnson answered under police caution

ITV News has obtained a copy of one of the questionnaires sent to those suspected of breaking Covid regulations by attending gatherings at the height of the pandemic by the Metropolitan Police.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

The investigations follow allegations of frequent and excessive drinking by Downing Street staff, to the extent where a wine fridge was purchased and staff were dispatched to local supermarkets to fill a suitcase with wine.

The document states that those accused have an opportunity to provide “a written statement under caution” and adds that respondents should ensure they have read and understood the caution, which says: “You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

Police have given respondents three options - remaining silent and answering no questions, providing a prepared statement or answering attached written questions. The written questions include asking whether they participated in an event and also, “What reasonable excuse did you have for participating?”

Mr Johnson has completed the questionnaire in relation to alleged parties, and on Sunday he repeatedly refused to say whether he would quit if he broke the law.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “This is an embarrassment that for the first time in UK history we have a PM interviewed under police caution.”

When asked by The Yorkshire Post whether Mr Johnson had answered his questionnaire under police caution, a No 10 spokesperson said: “We have confirmed the prime minister has been contacted by the Metropolitan Police. We will not be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.”