A man who recklessly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Daniel Shaw was sentenced to three years and four months in prison today after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at a hearing on April 18.

Carpet fitter Shaw, 43, of Town Street, Armley, had unprotected sex with the victim without telling her he was HIV positive, and while he was not adhering to his medication regime.

The victim had searched online and found a news article from October 2020 when Shaw had been given an 18-month prison term for disclosing private sexual images with intent to cause distress, two counts of harassment and breaching a restraining order, all in relation to two previous partners.

Daniel Shaw

In mitigation given in court at the time and reported in the article, it was mentioned that he had HIV.

The victim became ill shortly after making the discovery and was diagnosed with the condition. When she confronted Shaw, he denied it and claimed that she had been aware.

The victim contacted the police in August 2021 and officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit launched an investigation.

Shaw was arrested and repeatedly denied the offence over the course of several interviews. He told officers that the victim had been aware of his condition and that she had chosen to take the risk.

He also claimed he was regularly taking his medication, but extensive enquiries uncovered overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Medical records showed he often missed appointments and failed to collect medication to manage his condition and reduce his risk of infection to sexual partners.

The victim was supported throughout the investigation by the officer in the case and Leeds Domestic Violence Service and advised on access to wider support for her physical and psychological wellbeing.

The investigation team liaised closely with complex case specialists at the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure the strongest evidential package.

Shaw continued to deny his guilt from the initial report in August 2021 until his plea hearing in April this year, which had added to the victim’s distress.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, who heads Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “It is important that we recognise the courage that the victim has shown in coming forward to report an offence of this nature.

“She has described herself as being completely devastated by Shaw’s actions, which will continue to have a significant impact on her life.

“We hope that seeing him held criminally responsible will provide her with some degree of reassurance as she continues to move on with her life.