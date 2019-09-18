Leeds man caught on camera in anti-Muslim rant against Sadiq Khan found guilty of possessing terror manuals

A private investigator who was caught on camera in an anti-Muslim rant against London mayor Sadiq Khan has been found guilty of having terror manuals.

Far right "bigot" Pawel Golaszewski, 34, was stopped by armed police on February 23 in Abbey Road, Leeds, and his computers seized.

Police uncovered a stash of terrorist material, including detailed instructions on how to make weapons and various killing techniques.

Titles included 21 Silent Techniques Of Killing, Improvised Munitions Handbook and The Big Book Of Mischief, the Old Bailey was told.

Golaszewski, of Armley, who was arrested while wearing a Nationwide Security Services uniform, claimed he obtained the documents as research for work as a security guard and private investigator, as well as with his ambition to join the army.

Jurors were told police also seized a folding pocket knife, handcuffs, a survival knife in a sheath, and two smoke grenades, which he claimed were for paint-balling.

Investigators found that, after speaking to the defendant's work colleagues and analysis of his Facebook account, he had voiced "anti-Muslim and anti-immigration" views.

The defendant described Mr Khan in racist terms in a video retrieved from his hard drive and played to the jury.

In the footage dating back to 2016, he said: "It's like Islamisation of this country. Muslims, Muslims are everywhere and you know, it's too much for me.

"I'm not a big fan of them. We don't have them and we don't have all these problems in Poland."

Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds told jurors: "The defendant presents as a deeply bigoted individual, espousing far-right causes and voicing racist, anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views."

"The Crown's position is that there can be no legitimate reason for someone working in this industry, as a security guard or front door bouncer, to need to possess such material.

"The world would be a very dangerous place if that was a legitimate reason."

Golaszewski, of Wensleydale Mews, Armley, denied six counts of possessing terrorist documents, but was found guilty of all counts after a jury deliberated over two days.

Judge Rebecca Poulet QC adjourned sentencing until Friday.