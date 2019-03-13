Leeds man jailed for hit and run that killed 68-year-old Ilkley woman

A Leeds man has been jailed for dangerous driving after causing the death of a pensioner from Ilkley.

Billy Horsfall, aged 25, was jailed for three years after a hit and run incident last year which killed 68-year-old Jane Floweth.

Horsfall, of Cowper Terrace, Leeds, was the driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra which crashed with a Honda Jazz in Common Road, Bradford, on February 24 last year.

Jane was a passenger in the Honda Jazz and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

-> -> Weeks old puppy dumped and left to die in a cardboard box in Yorkshire field

Horsfall fled the scene of the crash and was arrested a few days later when police enquiries suggested that he was the driver.

It was found that just minutes before the crash the car had overtaken traffic at speed as it travelled along the A641 Huddersfield Road.

Horsfall was jailed for 3 years and 4 months and banned from driving for more than 3 years after pleading guilty at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, March 13.

Sergeant Alison Webb, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We would like to express our sympathies to Jane’s family, who suffered a sudden and tragic loss because of Horsfall’s reckless actions.

“This should serve as a reminder to us all of what can happen when a vehicle is driven unsafely and without regard for other road users.”

-> Horse trapped under fallen tree as Storm Gareth hits Leeds