Leeds man Pablo Hernandez appears in court after taxi driver is stabbed and has vehicle stolen

A Leeds man has appeared in court after a taxi driver was stabbed and his vehicle stolen.

By Jonathan Pritchard
17 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:18pm

West Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and a series of incidents in Leeds city centre which followed.

Pablo Hernandez, of Tall Trees, Alwoodley, was arrested over the events which began in Hillcrest View and Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, and continued to Aire Street in the city centre where the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision and members of the public were assaulted. All of the victims have since been treated and released from hospital.

Hernandez was charged with a number of offences including Section 18 wounding with intent, attempted Section 18 wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Pablo Hernandez appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court

He appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court today (Jan 30) and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on February 27.