West Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and a series of incidents in Leeds city centre which followed.

Pablo Hernandez, of Tall Trees, Alwoodley, was arrested over the events which began in Hillcrest View and Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, and continued to Aire Street in the city centre where the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision and members of the public were assaulted. All of the victims have since been treated and released from hospital.