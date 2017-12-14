Search

Leeds police find illegal cigarettes worth £50,000 in Armley and Bramley shops

Illegal cigarettes found by police during searches in Armley and Bramley. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
Illegal cigarettes worth £50,000 were seized by police in Leeds during searches at three shops this week.

Officers from Leeds Inner West Policing Team joined forces with West Yorkshire Trading Standards to search seven premises in the Armley and Bramley areas.

They found illegal cigarettes in two shops in Armley as well as a large amount at a shop in Bramley shopping centre.

A spokesman said: "Overall around £50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes were seized. A van has also been seized during the operation.

"Trading standards are continuing with the investigation in to the premises. Due to the success more operations like this will be planned in the new year."