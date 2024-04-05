Leeds raid: Armed officers deployed as robbers smash jewellers shop cabinets with hammers
On Thursday (Apr 4) a Toyota RAV4 drove to the front of Mirpur Jewellers in in Harehills Road, Harehills, Leeds.
The offenders then entered the jewellers’ shop, armed with hammers.
They smashed display cabinets and stole various items before leaving.
The robbers then drove off in a dark-coloured Audi car – leaving the Toyota at the scene.
Police received reports of the armed robbery at 6:29 pm and deployed armed officers.
Officers searched the area, but the robbers were not located and no one was injured.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.
Police stated: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant phone or dashcam footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240180444 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”