On Thursday (Apr 4) a Toyota RAV4 drove to the front of Mirpur Jewellers in in Harehills Road, Harehills, Leeds.

The offenders then entered the jewellers’ shop, armed with hammers.

They smashed display cabinets and stole various items before leaving.

Armed robbers drove to Mirpur Jewellers in a Toyota, but left the scene in an Audi.

Police received reports of the armed robbery at 6:29 pm and deployed armed officers.

Officers searched the area, but the robbers were not located and no one was injured.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.