All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
4 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville fined £220 after being caught speeding on the A1(M) in Yorkshire

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has been fined for speeding on the A1(M).

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:49 BST

The 21-year-old Dutch forward was caught exceeding the speed limit in his Mercedes on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe, near Wetherby, on August 19 last year.

He was summoned to answer the charge by Harrogate Magistrates Court this week, but was not required to appear in person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court handed Summerville, of Ackworth, Pontefract, three points on his licence and ordered him to pay a £220 fine, costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Most Popular
Crysencio Summerville arrives for Leeds United v Southampton
Crysencio Summerville arrives for Leeds United v Southampton
Crysencio Summerville arrives for Leeds United v Southampton

The Netherlands Under 21 international joined Leeds United in 2020 from Dutch club Feyenoord. Earlier this season he scored the winning goals against both Liverpool at Anfield and Bournemouth.